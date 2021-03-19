Himanta Sarma holds roadshow to file nomination for Jalukbari assembly constituency

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma held grand roadshow from Sonaram field to DC Kamrup office to file nomination for Jalukbari assembly constituency on March 19.

The roadshow witnessed massive support from the BJP workers and the locals.

First phase of the Assam election will be constituted on March 27, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa is confident of not only winning the election, but also his party would gain three to four more seats than last time.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule.

BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly.

BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.