Vaccination appointments opening to people 50 and older start on Monday, while ages 16 and older will start April 12th.

Will soon be able to get their shot of hope.

Starting monday--everone ages 50 and older... will be eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

Govenor beshear says..

Everyone in the state..

Ages 16 and older... will be able to get vaccinated by april 12.

Meanwhile-- nationwide..the country is set to reach president biden's goal of 100- million vaccinations today.

This is way ahead of his goal of being done by his 100th day in office.