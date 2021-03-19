Brazil exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day as infections soar

The nation recorded 2,724 deaths on March 18, its second deadliest day according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day as infections in the country soar.

Footage from March 18 in so Paulo shows large crowds of commuters packing onto trains.

Brazil has recorded 11,787,600 COVID-19 cases and 287,795 deaths.