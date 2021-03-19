Vaccination clinic is moving to better serve you starting Monday

Instead, the Vigo County Health Department is moving the vaccination clinic to Regional Hospital's COVID-19 testing site.

The old Sears building is no longer going to be used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Vigo County vaccination efforts are continuing to take place, even with one site closing and relocating.

There are two main reasons for the sudden move.

The first.issues surrounding the sears building itself.

The health department was having to deal with flooding.as well as find new ways to store the vaccinations in order to keep them cold.

Health officials also say... fewer people are getting tested for covid-19 at the regional hospital testing site.

But the testing site isn't going away entirely.

Health officials assure me the covid-19 testing site will be up in the front...and will be a drive-through testing facility.

Mean-while the health department will be administering vaccinations in the back of the building.

"we are so incredibly grateful for the sears location and them allowing us to run from them, but ultimately it was time for us to move to a facility that better suits the needs of the people getting what they need."

///////// the new facility will be open and running on monday, march 22nd.

All vaccinations scheduled through tomorrow will take place at the sears location.... for those scheduled to get their vaccinations monday....you'll go to the new location.

