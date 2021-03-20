Tamil Nadu polls 2021: How Stalin & EPS are locked in battle of legacies

DMK led by MK Stalin will take on the incumbent AIADMK government led by E Palaniswami.

This is the first assembly election where both parties will be fighting without their iconic figures.

The upcoming polls will be a litmus test for both the incumbent CM Palaniswami and MK Stalin.

While the DMK will be looking to carry forward the momentum from the Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK will look to reverse the trend and keep the DMK at bay.

Stalin’s son Udhaynidhi’s entry into the political fray is also being watched keenly by observers.

So what to expect in the upcoming assembly election in the state?

Hindustan Times’ Editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan explains all there is to know about the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu.