Watch: Veiled warning to China by Biden's defence secy Austin, Rajnath Singh

After delegation level talks, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Lloyd J.

Austin III addressed the media.

The two called their talks 'productive' with discussion on issues ranging from defence equipment manufacturing to information sharing.

Both Singh and Austin called for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a reference to China's aggression in the region.

Recently, PM Modi participated in a meeting of heads of government of USA, Japan and Australia - a grouping known as Quad - to counter Chinese belligerence.

