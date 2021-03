Watch: Huge crowd seen at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid surge in COVID cases

A huge crowd of shoppers was seen at Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi on March 20.

Delhi on the same day witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 813 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year.

According to the latest figures released by the health department, two people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71 per cent.