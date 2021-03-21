Indiana reports 925 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 134 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday

The indiana department of health announced today that an additional 925 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the new total of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 677-thousand-135.

As of today, a total of 12- thousand-515 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19 around our region tonight, 129 new covid cases and.

Adams county reporting 1 new case.

Allen county reporting 78 new cases.dekalb is reporting 5 new cases.

Huntington with 14 cases.

4 new cases in jay county.

Noble with 5 cases.

7 in steuben.

5 new cases in wabash.

And 9 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting no new cases and van wert reporting one new case.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

?????????????new doses have been administered... this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

???????????are now fully vaccinated.