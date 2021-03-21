Polar Plunge 2021

Be prosecuted out of washington dc.

Today some brave souls leaped into icy cold waters during the polar plunge for special olympics minnesota and the rochester flyers.

Kimt news 3's zach gilleland has the story of how even during a pandemic ?

"*?

"* the event wen without a hitch.xx even covid?

"*19 wasn't going to stop this year's rochester polar plunge ?

"*?

"* delayed b month ?

"*?

"* the 2021 version with a few changes.

"number one we have no ice as you can tell.

We love getting out there on the platform and jumping in and running out.

This year everyone's got to do double duty, they got to run out, go around the flag pole and come back in.

We're jumping only 26 people in 15 minutes.

Normally we'll jump 100 people in 15 minutes."

Plungers treked through the freezing water at foster arend park ?

"*?

"* this year's event held virtually ?

"*?

"* meaning spectators ?

"*?

"* aside from keen fishers ?

"*?

"* and the e was streamed online.

The plunge raised money and awareness for the special olympics ?

"*?

"* a cause close the heart of olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson.

"special olympics gives them an outlet, and it's an outlet for life.

The rochester flyers is over 300 athletes.

They're adults, they work in our communities and this is their outlet."

"many things are different this year but the one thing that stays the same, the water is still as cold as ever."

"you still get the feeling and with the wind whipping like it is today, you're feeling it, it's still a plunge."

"very cold, very cold, 33 degrees, it felt great.

Very refreshing, but yes cold."

For the third year in a row ?

"*?

"* our kimt news crew took the plunge.

"knees up ladies."

Team kimt raised 19 hundred dollars this year.

"obviously we care about it, something close to our heart.

We're just really thankful to not only give back to the rochester community but that money just to the special olympics."

And torgerson is thankful to those who braved the cold water for a good cause.

"just very happy that today alone ?

"* the rochester polar plunge raised 160?

"* thousand dollars.

That set the event at a milestone.

The organization has now raised