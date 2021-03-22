LOCAL MUSIC STUDENT TO PERFORM IN TELEVISED PARADE

Prestigious parade next year..

Abc's danielle saitta introduces us to the musically inclined howell family.

#### nats meet sarah howell..she's been selected for an incredible opportunity..to perform and represent kentucky at the annual rose bowl football game and parade 300 musical students..including howell were picked out of thousands across the nation to join the bands of america honor band in the parade next year on new years day.

Carole: i can't even describe what it's like to see your kids go to the level of a national band that you've been chosen to represent the state for..not many kids get that opportunity" howell's part of two very special musical familys...the lafayette high school band program and her immediate family....full of musical talent.

This will be the first time sarah goes to the turnament...but it will be the fourth time a howell sibling has marched.

Looking back sarah's older sister elizabeth says part of the experience was all about finding the courage to audition.

Elizabeth: you do have to put yourself out there the worst that anyone can ever tell you is no but the experience you can gain just from trying is worth everything" and sarah did exactly that... she's a piano and mallet player by training...but percussionist ended up being the one that took her all the way sarah: i was really scared because i'm not a bass drummer or drummer in general but im glad i auditioned" howell made the cut and was supposed to perform in 2021...but covid...canceled the event...thankfully... in january of 2022--she will get her chance at last... sarah: now that it's been pushed back a year the excitement is like even more and i'm very excited to meet everyone finally i feel like it will be bittersweet.

