Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 22, 2021

Protesters stage 48-hour strike in Japan against Myanmar's military coup

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:38s 0 shares 1 views
Protesters stage 48-hour strike in Japan against Myanmar's military coup
Protesters stage 48-hour strike in Japan against Myanmar's military coup

Protesters staged a 48-hour strike outside the United Nations University, Tokyo, against Myanmar's military coup.

The protesters vowed not to drink water during their protest on March 21.

Protesters staged a 48-hour strike outside the United Nations University, Tokyo, against Myanmar's military coup.

The protesters vowed not to drink water during their protest on March 21.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage