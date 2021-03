EU comments on Covid vaccine unacceptable, Labour says

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson says the European Union's comments surrounding the Covid vaccine are "unacceptable", as she urged for a "cooling of the rhetoric".

EU leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

