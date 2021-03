Assam polls: 'Terrorists surrendered, entered in mainstream since BJP came in power', says Amit Shah

Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, while addressing a public rally in Majuli district on March 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Congress ruled for 15 years.

Many terror outfits killed people.

Our security jawans were killed.

No probe was done.

Bullets, guns and people getting killed are a thing of the past since we have come." "Terrorists surrendered, left terrorism and entered in mainstream, he added.