McKamey warns neighbors in Avondale to bring pets inside

McKamey Animal center wants to warn citizens near Olive Street and North Hawthorne Street to bring their animals inside.

We want to warn you that some of the details of this story are disturbing.

According to mckamey animal center, a cat was found shot late saturday night.

This comes three days after a 2 to 3 year old german shepard was found dead on olive street.

The dog had several zip ties and twine around its neck.

The dog was taken to mckamey animal center for a necropsy which is an autopsy for animals.

The results showed that the cause of death was strangulation.

Nobody's animal is safe.

Nobody's child is safe.

It's just ridiculous and it needs to stop."mckamey is offering a $500 reward and that goes to anybody that knows anybody responsible or who the dog belongs to.

Just to figure out who was responsible."

Mckamey will be performing a necropsy for the cat on monday.

If you have any information about either incident contact mckamey animal