Animals attacked in Avondale

A dog was strangled and a cat shot within a few days of each other.

McKamey Animal Center is warning of a spree of attacks on animals in the Avondale area.

At 6.

Mckamey animal center is warning residents who live off of north hawthorne and olive street to bring their animals inside.

News 12s joeli poole shares the heartbreaking reason for the warning.

Mckamey animal center is investigating a series of animal deaths in a chattanooga neighborhood.

Just a few days ago a dog was found strangled to death and on sunday mckamey received another call of a cat found shot to death.

Today they spent most of the morning distributing flyers and talking to neighbors.

Residents of olive street and north hawthorne street are being advised to bring all their animals inside after two animals were brutally killed within just a few days of each other.

Last week a german shepard was found strangled to death by an electrical cord and on sunday a cat was fatally shot by what appears to be a bb gun.

Rebecca ross " one incident is unusual but two incidents within just a few days is just heartbreaking.

It's hard for us as animal control officers to have to go in and see that an animal's life was taken.

They clearly trusted this person because the dog didn't put up a fight."

Residents who live in the neighborhood say this type of crime is very unusual for the area and they are concerned for their pets safety.

Ramby " i don't understand what is going on.

It's horrifying.

Nobody is safe.

No one's animal is safe.

If you have pet and it accidentally gets out, it is instantly in danger " poole" throughout the neighborhood stray cats can be spotted wandering around and neighbors say that's nothing out of the usual , but mckamey officer , rebecca ross says this type of cruelty is very concerning and not just for the pets."

Ross "this is very serious.

Studies do show that most serial killers do start with animals.

They practice with animals then it goes to people.

The fact that we now have two animals that are deceased and murdered within just a few days shy of each other is very serious.

We don't know what's next."

Ramby " this is probably just the beginning of it if not taken care of soon.

It could snowball.

People who hurt animals a lot of times turn into somebody who is a serial killer , murder, or hurts others.

They really need to find this person or people and get the word out that this is not okay."

Mckamey is now offering $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this horrific act.

In chattanooga, joeli poole news 12