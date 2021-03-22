New COVID-19 vaccine site opening at Viejas Arena

A new COVID-19 vaccine site is opening at San Diego State's Viejas Arena in the College Area.
County leaders say it will allow more San Diegans to get vaccinated, especially as the Petco Park site closed over the weekend.
