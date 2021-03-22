Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts to People With COVID-19 Vaccine

Krispy Kreme has announced a sweet incentive to encourage their customers to get vaccinated.

Starting Monday, anyone with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut anywhere in the United States.

Guests who have received at least one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify.

A vaccine sticker is not a valid form of vaccination proof.

Krispy Kreme’s free doughnut isn’t just a one-time offer.

Vaccinated people can technically go back every single day in 2021 and receive a free doughnut.

We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme CEO, via statement.

In addition, Krispy Kreme plans to aid those administering vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers across the U.S. .

Krispy Kreme employees will also be able to take up to four hours of paid time off to get their COVID-19 vaccine.