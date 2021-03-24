Skip to main content
Krispy Kreme offering free donuts people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: WXXV
Millions of Americans are lining up across the county to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

In hopes of expanding that number and in conjunction with their Act of Joy Campaign, Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive that’s just too good to pass up.

