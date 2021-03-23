Two Tibetan bikers on mission to get 'Bharat Ratna' for Dalai Lama

Inspired by the life of the 14th Dalai Lama of the Tibet, two Tibetan activists have decided to start a bike rally from Mcleodganj to seek support for their demand to confer Bharat Ratna on his holiness.

On March 22, Tibetan activists gathered in Mcleodganj to welcome the campaign.

The bike rally will start from Mcleodganj to all over India on March 23.

One of the Tibetan activists, Tsering Yeshi said, "My motivation came from his holiness itself." Both bikers will visit all Indian states for the next two months to get signatures on a petition for the conferment of the prestigious Bharat Ratna to the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet.