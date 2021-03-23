Somerset Tourism GMK 032321

The Somerset Tourism Commission is hosting an Art Market and No Show Boat Show to show off the community's assets.

Is around the corner and communities are anxious to get back to some semblance of normal.

This weekend, somerset will do a little of both.

But for health and safety reasons, the events are being done with some covid restrictions in place.

" leslie ikerd: it's a local tourism initiative to try and promote all the things that somerset has to offer.

We have arts, we have the lake things, we have the 'no show boat show.'

It's a happening place this weekend so you have to make plans to be here."

The boat show will take visitors to 15 different dealers throughout the community.

The art show is in and