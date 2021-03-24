Watch: India abstains from vote on Sri Lanka at UNHRC over civil war crimes

India abstained from vote on Sri Lanka at UN Human Rights Council.

Delhi asked Colombo to continue reconciliation process with Tamils.

UNHRC adopted resolution to collect proof of crimes in Sri Lanka's civil war.

The Lankan civil war ended in 2009 after defeat of Tamil tiger rebels.

The resolution sponsored by countries which included UK, Germany, Canada.

11 nations including Bangladesh, Pakistan and China voted against the resolution.

“India's approach to the question of human rights in Sri Lanka is guided by the two fundamental considerations of support to the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, dignity and peace, and ensuring the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka,” said first secretary Pawan Badhe.

