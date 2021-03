A mass shooting took the lives of 10 people, including a police officer, on March 22 at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

A mass shooting took the lives of 10 people, including a police officer, on March 22 at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

On March 23, locals gathered at the scene of the incident to mourn the lives of those who were lost.

The footage was filmed by Sam Topp.