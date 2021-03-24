'Capitalism' and 'greed' are behind UK vaccine success, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said "capitalism" and "greed" are behind the success of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme.A source confirmed to the PA news agency that the Prime Minister made the comments to Tory MPs.However, the Conservative Party leader is understood to have repeatedly asked those at the 1922 Committee meeting of backbenchers to forget he used the term as he praised AstraZeneca for supplying the Oxford vaccine at cost.