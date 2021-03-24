‘They’ll turn my house into TMC office’: Bengal BJP worker’s house allegedly vandalised by TMC men

The high-voltage West Bengal Assembly elections are knocking at the door.

BJP has accused TMC of beating up an elderly woman in Asansol’s Chelidanga.

80-year-old Taramani Dubey is the mother of local BJP worker Subodh Dubey.

BJP’s Amit Malviya also took to Twitter and shared a video of the elderly woman.

Malviya said the woman was beaten up as his son was leading BJP’s wall painting campaign.

"They want to get hold of our house.

They will make a TMC party office here," she said.

Rejecting the charges, TMC has blamed BJP for politicising an issue of family enmity.