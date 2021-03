Kim Jong-un Attends EPIC Ceremony in North Korea

Kim Jong-un was cheered by crowds in North Korea during a ground-breaking ceremony of a new construction project.

The project aims to build 50,000 new apartments for the capital Pyongyang, state media reported.

Report by Chanda.

