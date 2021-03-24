'Double Mutant' COVID-19 Variant Is Found in India

The double mutation was detected among samples of the virus collected from 18 Indian states.

Indian virologists say that a "double mutation in key areas of the virus' spike protein may increase these risks and allow the virus to escape the immune system.".

Such [double] mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity, India Health Ministry Statement, via BBC News.

While virus mutations are common and often insignificant, .

COVID-19 mutations in the U.K. and South Africa have been shown to be more infectious.

A steep spike in cases, 47,262, and deaths, 275, was reported in India on Wednesday.

The government of India stated that the rise in cases was not related to the double mutation of the virus