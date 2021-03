Sanders: 'I don't feel comfortable' about Trump's Twitter ban

Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) denounced former President Donald Trump in strong terms on the New York Times podcast “The Ezra Klein Show,” but said Twitter’s permanent suspension of the former President doesn’t sit right with him.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports Sanders noted that while Trump was banned, “tomorrow it could be somebody else who has a very different point of view.”