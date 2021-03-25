PM: Covid passports may not be possible until 'absolutely everybody' offered jab

Boris Johnson says a vaccine passport scheme may only be rolled out when 'absolutely everybody' has been offered the vaccine.
The Prime Minister says the result of the review into coronavirus health certificates can be expected by April 12.
