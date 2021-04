EDGE OF THE WORLD Movie (2021) - Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Josie Ho, Dominic Monaghan

EDGE OF THE WORLD Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: The adventures of Sir James Brooke, who defied the British Empire to rule a jungle kingdom in 1840s Borneo, embarked on a lifelong crusade to end piracy, slavery and head-hunting, and inspired LORD JIM and THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING.

Director: Michael Haussman Writer: Rob Allyn Stars: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Dominic Monaghan, Ralph Ineson