More Powers to LG Law passed: What now? l On the Record with Rajeev Dhawan

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha cleared the NCT bill which empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with powers over all of Delhi Government's decisions.

It appears to be in direct contradiction to what the Supreme Court ordered in 2018 but the Bhartiya Janata Party and Central Government say that it is only clarifying what is already on paper.

What is the reality?

Does this mean that the Aam Aadmi Party becomes ineffectual and merely rubber stamp.

HT's national political editor speaks to top constitutional lawyer Rajeev Dhawan for answers to all of these questions