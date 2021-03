Supreme Court says the medical fitness requirement for women officers is arbitrary | Oneindia News

Division Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said the medical fitness requirement for women to get Permanent Commission in the army is arbitrary and irrational.

Pronouncing the verdict on the petitions filed by around 80 women officers for permanent commission in the army the apex court said that we must recognise here that the structure of our society has been created by males, for males.

