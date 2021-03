'4 Pakistans will be created if 30% Muslims unite': TMC leader Sheikh Alam

Trinamool Congress leader from Birbhum, Sheikh Alam made controversial remarks in Nanoor, West Bengal.

Alam said that if Muslims unite, four Pakistans can be created.

“If 30% of people unite, four Pakistans can be created.

If Muslims, minorities come together, four Pakistans can be created,” Alam was heard saying in Nanoor.

BJP lashed out at the TMC leader’s statement.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari called TMC an “anti-national party”.

Watch the full video for more details.