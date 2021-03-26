Georgia Democratic Rep. arrested protesting voting bill

Democratic Rep.
Park Cannon was arrested for protesting Georgia’s sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections.
Democratic Rep.
Park Cannon was arrested for protesting Georgia’s sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections.
Watch VideoGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill overhauling state election law Thursday evening.
"My commitment to..
CNN’s Don Lemon speaks to Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) about HR 1, a sweeping government, ethics and election bill that, among other..