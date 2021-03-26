Boulder shooting suspect makes first court appearance on 10 murder charges

The suspect in the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday appeared in court on Thursday morning.
The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.
The suspect in the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder on Monday appeared in court on Thursday morning.
The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old suspect in the shooting, made his first appearance Thursday in Boulder County District..
[NFA] A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered the man accused of fatally shooting 10 people this week to be held without..