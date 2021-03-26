This video shows a drone's night-time flyover of a volcano eruption site in Iceland

Original video contains no sound.

**Royalty free, no attribution required music added / SFX added*** This video shows a drone's night-time flyover of a volcano eruption site in Iceland.

Fagradalsfjall volcano on Iceland's Reyknanes Peninsula began its much-anticipated eruption on March 19th 2021.

It marked the first eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in over 800 years.

Vilius Petrikas was able to capture history in the making on camera flying his drone over the site.

The footage shows the main volcanic cone and the surrounding smaller cones erupting as well as a closed valley surrounded by mountains slowly filling with Lava.