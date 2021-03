Newfie and Cavalier puppy make it hard for owner to sleep

If you think your spouse takes up too much of the bed, check out these two-bed hogs.

Samson the Newfoundland and Rambo, the Cavalier King Charles puppy, seem to have little regard for their owner’s sleep needs.

The rambunctious duo happily helps themselves to all the bed.

Rambo looks confused when mom tries to explain, “it’s time to go to bed!” Mom is mistaken.

Too funny!