The Locker Room: Looking Back at Leo's Sensational Semi-State Comeback

Had told us back when the tournament started that blackhawk would be going to state, there would have been no surprise whatsoever...leo, on the other hand, that's a different story...yeah, the lions looked lost heading into the postseason..they dropped three of their last four regular season games..but a couple close wins in sectionals sparked what has turned into a magical run for cary cogdell's club..next saturday, they'll play in the state finals for the first time in program history..and the way they got there tells you everything you need to know about this team..on that note, let's re-live last saturday's semi-state thriller between the lions and south bend st.

Joe, couresty of our buddy brett rump and 1380 the fan... ?1380 the fan audio from leo's semi-state win over south bend st.

Joe?