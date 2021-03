PM Modi offers prayer at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district, Bangladesh today as part of his two-day visit to the country.

Speaking to ANI later, PM Modi said he prayed to free the human race from COVID19.

