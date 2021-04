Trends hint clear victory of BJP in WB: Rajnath Singh after 1st phase voting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an exclusive interview to ANI, said that the way the voting percentage has increased in the first phase of assembly election in West Bengal, it shows that BJP will win the state polls.

He also hailed preparations done by the Election Commission for the safety of the people while voting, and because of which people have come in large numbers for voting.

"By seeing the tremendous trend, it is clear that BJP will win West Bengal with full majority," said Singh.