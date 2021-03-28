Watch: Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen days after arrest; all 54 released

14 Indian fishermen were released by Sri Lanka on March 27, Indian officials confirmed.

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.

The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Friday and the remaining 14 have been released on Saturday.

The 54 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 24 at two different locations in the north and northeastern seas.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

The fishermen issue has become a major irritant in bilateral ties.

