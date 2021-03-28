Blooming cherry blossoms draw visitors to parks in Washington, DC

Visitors enjoyed the year’s first cherry blossom blooms in Washington, DC, on Saturday March 27.

Hundreds of residents admired the beautiful scenery in the US capital as the cherry blossom trees erupted in stunning pink colours at the start of spring.

The trees – an iconic symbol of Japan – were donated by Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki to Washington on March 27, 1912.

They marked the growing friendship between the United States and Japan and celebrated the continued close relationship between the two nations.

Cherry blossom is the flower from varieties of trees in the genus Prunus or Prunus subg.

Cerasus, and the Japanese national flower.