Pope laments weariness and hardship in pandemic’s second year

Pope Francis has celebrated a second Palm Sunday Mass without crowds of faithful at the Vatican, saying that while shock dominated the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, people are now more weary, with the economic crisis growing heavier.The pontiff traditionally leads a Palm Sunday procession through St Peter’s Square in front of tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists clutching olive branches and braided palms before celebrating an outdoor Mass.