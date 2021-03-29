Tyre hits motorbike after falling off truck on Chinese road

A tyre hit a motorbike after falling off a truck in eastern China.

A tyre hit a motorbike after falling off a truck in eastern China.

In the CCTV video, captured in the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province on March 21, two tyres rolling along a road after falling off a truck.

One of the loose tyres clipped an embankment before flying up and striking a motorbike.

The other tyre crashed into another embankment.

According to the truck driver named Wang, he drove his truck out of a repair shop and the workers did not screw the tyres on properly.

The car repair shop compensated the driver with 500 yuan (£55), reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.