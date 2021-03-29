Skip to main content
Monday, March 29, 2021

WHO: COVID transmission came from animals to humans at start of pandemic

A draft report from the the World Health Organization is giving us new insight on the origins of COVID-19.

The associated press got ahold of the draft saying the likely cause of the spread was transmission from bats to humans through another animals.

