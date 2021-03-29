WHO: COVID transmission came from animals to humans at start of pandemic

A draft report from the the World Health Organization is giving us new insight on the origins of COVID-19.
The associated press got ahold of the draft saying the likely cause of the spread was transmission from bats to humans through another animals.
20-25 mph from the west.A DRAFT REPORT FROM THETHE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ISGIVING US - NEW INSIGHT ON THEORIGINS OF COVID-19.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GOTAHOLD OF THE DRAFT -- SAYING THELIKELY CAUSE OF THE SPREAD WASTRANSMISSION FROM BATS TO HUMANSTHROUGH ANOTHER ANIMALS.OFFICIALS ALSO FOUND - ALAB LEAK OF THE VIRUS ISEXTREMELY UNLIKELY.