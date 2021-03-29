Vietnam Memorial

Today's memorial to Vietnam veterans tries to right a wrong that happened when they originally came home from their service.

On this day nearly 50 years ago, the last vietnam prisoners of war were back on american soil, and all combat troops were removed.

Today, hamilton county took the time to honor those who served.

"on this day in 1973 the united states military assistance command vietnam was disestablished and the last us combat troops departed vietnam."

When the last vietnam combat troops came home from the war, they didn't receive the welcome home they truly deserved.

Mayor jim coppinger "they came home to a lot of abuse when the country was divided about the war and about the vietnam conflict.

A lot of people forget about how many sacrifices were made there, how many people lost their life , how many people came home with serious injuries and ptsd."

Joeli poole "now, nearly 50 years later americans are working to right that wrong by honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country by designating this day as vietnam veterans day."

Jack staples/ chairman of chattanooga area veterans council "we certainly did not get the recognition we deserved when we came home from vietnam.

It's taken quite a while for people to finally realize who we are and what we did and why we were there.

You can look around at all of them and ask if they'd go back and they would do it in a heartbeat."

March 29 was officially designated as national vietnam war veterans day, which was part of the vietnam war veterans recognition act of 2017.

The date commemorates march 29,1973, 2021 as the fourth anniversary of the national vietnam war veterans day.

Bill norton / vietnam veteran "we don't want another group to come back from any place that's out serving for the united states to come back unnoticed.

A lot of heroes came back but they were really lucky.

Welcome home brother."

Welcome home vietnam war veterans and thank you for your service.

In chattanooga, joeli poole news 12 now.