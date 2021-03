Man Reacts to Seeing Colors For First Time After Wife Surprises Him With Color-Correction Glasses

This colorblind man's wife decided to get him a pair of color-correction glasses.

However, they were expensive, so she collected money through donations online and bought them on sale.

They arrived just before the couple was leaving for work, so she surprised him.

When the man tried on the color-correction glasses, he saw colors for the first time.

He started sobbing while attempting to recognize what color his wife was wearing.