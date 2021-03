Pawan Kalyan fans damage theatre at Vakeel Saab trailer launch | Oneindia News

Fans of Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan went wild and damaged property at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam where his movie trailer was released.

Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen after a gap of 2 years with the movie Vakeel Saab which is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink.

