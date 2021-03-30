Ruckus at release of Pawan Kalyan's movie trailer in Visakhapatnam

A ruckus was erupted at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on March 29.

Ruckus was created during the trailer release of movie 'Vakeel Saab' of actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The incident occurred at Sangam theatre where Kalyan's fans tried to celebrate the event.

The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 at around 04:00 pm.

The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2:00 pm and offered 'puja' and coconuts at his photo.

In the commotion the glass of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer.

The filmmakers had decided to launch the trailer on Holi and the superstar's fans decided to celebrate the occasion.

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film 'Vakeel Saab', which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's movie 'Pink'.