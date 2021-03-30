Farooq Abdullah tests Covid positive; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet this morning, the National Conference leader's son Omar Abdullah informed about his father testing positive.

He also urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

Replying to his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji.

Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah," PM Modi tweeted.

Omar replied to PM Modi, saying, "My father and the rest of the family join me in thanking you for your wishes and prayers @narendramodi ji." Farooq Abdullah, 85, received the first dose of a Covid vaccine on March 2.

