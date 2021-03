WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for Swapan Dasgupta in Champadanga

Amid West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty held a roadshow in Champadanga on March 30.

Mithun campaigned for party's leader and candidate from Tarakeshwar Assembly seat, Swapan Dasgupta.

The Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in eight phases.